Surrendered Maoist leader Devuji’s emotional family reunion — ‘There were only hugs and tears’

Thippiri Tirupathi alias Devuji officially surrenders before the Telangana Police, becoming the highest-ranking Maoist leader to do so. (Express Photo)

It’s rare for a senior-most Maoist leader to return home alive. So, with shock and disbelief, the family of Thippiri Tirupathi alias Devuji, a top leader of the banned Communist Party of India (Maoist), travelled to Hyderabad from Korutla town in Telangana’s Jagtial district to meet him.

Devuji, who had been underground for 44 years, surrendered before the Telangana Police Tuesday along with three others — senior Maoist leader Malla Raji Reddy, Bade Chokka Rao alias Damodar, and Nune Narasimha Reddy alias Ganganna. For Devuji’s family, the reunion with the 62-year-old was overwhelming.

“I’m seeing him after 44 years. I couldn’t believe my eyes when I saw him alive on news channels Tuesday,” Thippiri Gangadhar, Devuji’s youngest brother, told the media. Gangadhar had travelled to Hyderabad with his wife. “I remained glued to TV the entire day. When the visuals stopped on TV, I replayed them on my mobile phone.”