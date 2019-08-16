Surprising that video, photos not taken on record: court on Pehlu Khan probe

The Rajasthan Court which acquitted six men accused of the April 2017 murder of dairy farmer Pehlu Khan on Wednesday expressed surprise in its judgment over the fact that the videos and photographs, on the basis of which the accused had been identified, were not taken on record.

Additional District Judge Sarita Swami noted that since the names of the six accused had not figured in the initial statements given to the police by Khan, his sons and his companions, the accused were charged solely on the basis of photographs prepared from videos shot on a mobile phone.

“This way, in this case, according to the prosecution, the accused were identified on the basis of two videos of the incident shot on mobile. But surprisingly, the video cited by Ramesh Sinsinwar and the photographs prepared from it were not taken on record and neither was the mobile which contained the video, confiscated,” noted the court in its judgment.

Sinsinwar was the then SHO of Behror police station in Alwar district, and the first investigating officer in the case.

In his statement to the court, Sinsinwar said that he had received one of the videos from an informant, but accepted that he hadn’t sent the video to the forensic science laboratory (FSL). He also accepted that he didn’t get a certificate from a nodal officer for the call details of the accused, nor were they verified from anyone.

He told the court that he didn’t take any documents such as bills and SIM IDs from the accused which could show that the accused were the owners of the mobiles, and the phones were also not confiscated.

Advocate Qasim Khan, counsel for Khan’s family, said, “The video evidence was not admissible in the court because due process, which needed to be followed in order to exhibit them as evidence in the court, was not followed during the investigation by the police, which has resulted in all six accused walking out free.”

In its verdict on Wednesday, the court had given all six accused the benefit of the doubt, but observed that the Rajasthan Police probe had “serious shortcomings”. The court also reached the conclusion that another video cited by the prosecution too became suspicious after three crucial witnesses were declared hostile.

In the judgment, the court also slammed the police for a delay in lodging the FIR in the case, saying that it reflected “serious negligence” on part of the investigating officer.

“By studying the statement (of Pehlu Khan) it becomes clear that it was recorded on 11:50pm on 01.04.2017 but in order to lodge a case, that statement has been given to the police station next day 02.04.2017 on 3:54pm in the afternoon, after around 16 hours, which reflects the serious negligence of police official Ramesh Sinsinwar in the matter,” says the judgment.

The court also noted that the investigating officer, before recording Khan’s statement in the hospital, didn’t take a certificate from doctors on whether he was in a state to record his statement or not, and that the statement was not attested by the doctor treating Khan.