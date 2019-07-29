Surprising that Opposition is objecting to Parliament utilising more time: Bhupendra Yadav

Countering the Opposition’s allegations that the ruling party has been rushing legislations through Parliament without proper scrutiny by the Standing Committees or Select Committees, BJP general secretary Bhupendra Yadav on Sunday said it was “surprising to see that they (the opposition) are objecting to the fact that the Parliament has been utilising more of its time to bring laws’’.

The Rajya Sabha MP contended that the Parliament has “enhanced its productive hours’’, is “performing better than ever’’ and that the House has performed better.The opposition, in both Houses, has alleged that the government has been rushing legislations such as the RTI Amendment Bill, which they allege has diluted the existing Act. Trinamool spokesperson Derek O’Brien has said that 14 Bills have been passed in Parliament without scrutiny and that the government was using its “brute majority’’ to do this. Congress and DMK leaders, too, have raised objections to the manner in which the Bills have been passed.

“The allegation that in the Rajya Sabha Bills are not properly scrutinised by the Parliamentary Committees is absolutely wrong as it is a matter of record that the UPA government had referred only five Bills in the Rajya Sabha to the Parliamentary Select Committee from 2009-14 while the NDA government has sent 17 Bills to the Select Committees in Rajya Sabha between 2014 and 2019. Surprisingly, those who have been disrupting short discussions and Calling Attention and session after session in Rajya Sabha are the ones raising questions on functioning of the House,” he said.

“Members talking about work of Parliament must collectively introspect why monsoon session 2015, Budget Session 2018, Winter Session 2018 and Interim Budget Session 2019 were washed out. It is also surprising to see that instead participating in the discussion of the House, they have been busy creating obstacles,” he added.

Yadav further said that while sending Bills to Select Committees is a matter of practice, “it is not a necessary requirement before the passage of any Bill.’’

He also contended that most of the Bills that had been introduced in Parliament had been sent to Select Committees and Standing Committees earlier, but they lapsed before they could be tabled or passed. These lapsed Bills were now being reintroduced in Parliament.