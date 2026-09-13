‘Surprise and relief’: Scribes from UAE, Iran react to their leaders’ meeting

As United Arab Emirate’s Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan met Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on the sidelines of the BRICS Leaders’ Summit in New Delhi, media delegations from the respective countries — sharing the room at Bharat Mandapam — expressed surprise and relief at the development.

The UAE has been at the receiving end of a series of Iranian strikes on its cities with Tehran calling it a proxy of the United States.

Meanwhile, as tensions remained between the phrasing of the war in West Asia in the summit document had divided Iran and UAE in the last six months. However, as India achieved the much-anticipated consensus at the BRICS summit between UAE and Iran on Saturday, the visiting leaders from two sides also held a one on one meeting.