Mayawati says surgical strikes video released by Modi govt to distract people before 2019 polls

Mayawati also raised concerns over the Modi government’s decision to not release the video just after the surgical strikes on September 29, 2016. Mayawati also raised concerns over the Modi government’s decision to not release the video just after the surgical strikes on September 29, 2016.

BSP chief Mayawati targeted the Modi government Friday over the release of videos of the surgical strikes, and claimed that it was an attempt to distract people from “their enormous failures before 2019”.

Mayawati questioned the Modi government’s decision to not release the video just after the surgical strikes on September 29, 2016.

“Releasing video of surgical strike is nothing but an attempt by this government to distract people from their enormous failures before 2019. If they did it with intention of showing proof, then why did they not release video when strike was carried out?” she told ANI.

Read: Surgical strikes video out, shows terror casualties, damage to bunkers

The former UP chief minister’s remarks came a day after she and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of indulging in vote bank politics by remembering Saint Kabir Das ahead of 2019 general elections. PM Modi, while addressing a gathering at Maghar in Sant Kabir Nagar district yesterday, invoked the mystic poet on his 500th death anniversary.

The BSP supremo had Thursday attacked the Prime Minister for remembering the 15th-century mystic poet “when the Lok Sabha elections are just round the corner”.

“Is it not petty politics of vote bank,” she said.

The Modi government has also faced criticism from the Congress over the videos. The party has said that Modi government is using the armed forces for political and electoral gains.

“Let the ruling dispensation remember that the blood and sacrifice of our brave soldiers cannot become a political vote garnering tool for the Modi Government and the BJP,” Congress’s chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala had said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd