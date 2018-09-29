Shaurya Divas celebrates effort of security forces all these years: Ram Madhav

Ram Madhav said that Shaurya Divas celebrations were “about the entire effort of security forces all these years and not just about one incident”. Ram Madhav said that Shaurya Divas celebrations were “about the entire effort of security forces all these years and not just about one incident”.

On the second anniversary of the surgical strikes carried out by the Army across the LoC, BJP national general secretary Ram Madhav on Friday said that Shaurya Divas celebrations were “about the entire effort of security forces all these years and not just about one incident”.

Describing the surgical strikes as a substantive response by security forces to continuous mischief from across the border, Madhav told mediapersons that “one need not see too much politics in it”.

“When we are celebrating the valour of our armed forces, it is about the entire effort of security forces in all the years and not about just one incident… We are telling people that we have such valorous forces, such strong and dedicated armed forces guarding our borders and we all are very thankful and grateful to them,” he said.

He criticised those demanding that New Delhi resume the dialogue with Pakistan following election of the new prime minister there, saying that India needed to act tough with the neighbouring country as there had been no change in its attitude.

