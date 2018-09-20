Surgical strikes showed India has arrived on world stage, says Piyush Goyal

Union Minister Piyush Goyal. (Express Photo By Prem Nath Pandey) Union Minister Piyush Goyal. (Express Photo By Prem Nath Pandey)

Union Railways Minister Piyush Goyal said on Wednesday that India has arrived on the world stage after conducting a surgical strikes on Pakistan a year ago. He was speaking at an award function organised by the Priyadarshni Academy in Mumbai.

He said, “We are proud of the surgical strikes and we feel safe now in the hands of the leader who conducted them. The 29th of this month is the anniversary of the strikes. We will celebrate it. The strikes showed that India has arrived on the global stage and that India is strong. I hope the film will inspire youngsters,” he said.

Goyal and Union Transport and Shipping Minister Nitin Gadkari were among the chief guests at the function, where several prominent figures were recognised for their contribution to various fields.

Among the winners were film producer and social worker Ronnie Screwvala, Anu Aga, who runs various organisations working in the field of education, Elisabeth Rehn, the former defence minister of Finland, Padma Vibhushan awardee and scientist Prof M N Sharma and the actor Anushka Sharma.

The academy, which is in its 34th year of operation, was founded by the entrepreneur Nanik Rupani.

