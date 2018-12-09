Surgical strikes gave befitting reply to Pakistan: Army Northern Command chief

A day after former Army Northern Command chief Lt General D S Hooda (retd) said that the “overhype” on surgical strikes along the Line of Control in September 2016 did not help, and “it is not good” when “military operations get politicised”, incumbent GOC-in-C, Northern Command, Lt General Ranbir Singh on Saturday said the strikes were a military operation carried out in a “highly professional manner” and India “conveyed to Pakistan that if they carry any misadventures at LOC, they shall be given befitting reply”.

Advertising

On whether the surgical strikes, carried out in the wake of the terror attack in Uri, have been politicised, Lt Gen Singh said, “I would not like to comment on politicisation of this because that is in political domain. It was a military operation carried out in highly professional manner, and we conveyed to Pakistan that if they carry any misadventures at LOC, they shall be given (a) befitting reply”.

Lt Gen Singh, who was at Sainik School, Kapurthala, to attend the Old Boy’s meet, also stated that surgical strikes are but one of the options to control infiltration. He is the first Sainik School student to have risen to become an Army commander in Indian Army.

On the issue of opening of the Kartarpur Corridor, he said it is a good development but if any infiltrator tries to cross the LoC, he will not be “spared alive” by Indian Army.

Advertising

Asked whether there should be more operations like the surgical strikes to control infiltration, Lt Gen Singh said, “Surgical strike is only one of the options by which we stop infiltration or carry out destruction (of terror launch pads). There is a range of options available to the Indian Army, and what is best is put to use to control infiltration.”

On the opening of the Kartarpur Corridor even when the Pakistani side is regularly violating ceasefire along the border or the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir, he said the opening of the corridor and the attacks are separate issues. “Political, diplomatic and people-to-people contact take place in both countries and it is very good thing for our political people when they are opening a new corridor. But as far as the LoC is concerned, if any infiltrator comes to our motherland through the LoC, he will not be spared alive.”

About apprehensions expressed by Army chief General Bipin Rawat that there is a threat of revival of militancy in Punjab, the Northern Army Commander said, “… there are attempts by Pakistan to be able to extend the arch of terrorism… We are alive to that, and are taking all measures…”