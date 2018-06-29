Row over surgical strike video: Govt using Army action for political benefit, says Congress

(Representational) (Representational)

A day after video clips of the September 2016 surgical strikes were broadcast, the Congress on Thursday accused the BJP government of using the Army action for political gains to fetch votes. It questioned the timing of the release of the video and argued that the Narendra Modi government, which claimed credit for the Army action, had mistreated the armed forces by not providing them state-of-the-art equipment and slashing their budgetary allocation.

The same government, Congress communication department head Randeep Surjewala said in an early morning press conference, has also failed to tackle Pakistan-sponsored terrorism and come out with a coherent policy to deal with the western neighbour.

Interestingly, the Congress had a week after the surgical strikes asked the BJP government to come out with “credible” evidence to “expose” Pakistan, which had denied any such action.

On Thursday, the party came out with dates of surgical strikes conducted by the Army since 2000 and argued that neither former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee nor his successor Manmohan Singh had used the valour and sacrifice of the armed forces for political benefit. He said the Modi government’s “failure” to effectively deal with Pakistan, its apathy and incapacity has resulted in the killing of 146 security personnel, 79 terrorist attacks and 1,600 ceasefire violations since the surgical strikes.

With the BJP in turn accusing the Congress of demoralising the armed forces and alleging that only terrorists in Pakistan would be happy with its statement, the Congress held a second press conference. This time, spokesperson Pramod Tiwari linked the release of the video to the rupee hitting an all-time low against the US dollar. He wondered whether the video was released to divert attention from that.

Meanwhile, some Congress leaders felt the party should not have reacted to the video clip the way it did. “Surgical strike is a dead issue. It is clear the BJP is desperate to change the narrative building up over the performance of the government. That became clear when they withdrew support to the PDP in J&K. Why should we be aiding them?” a senior leader said.

