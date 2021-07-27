scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, July 27, 2021
Must Read

Surgery performed on Oscar Fernandes, condition stable

Fernandes was hospitalised after suffering a fall while doing Yoga at his home last week.

By: PTI | Mangaluru |
July 27, 2021 1:02:13 pm
Oscar Fernandes continues to be in the intensive care unit. (Express Photo: Renuka Puri, File)

The condition of senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha member Oscar Fernandes is stable after
doctors performed surgery to remove a clot in his brain, hospital sources in Mangaluru said on Tuesday. The surgery on Oscar Fernandes was successful and his health condition is stable now, they said.

Top News Right Now
Click here for more

Fernandes, who is undergoing treatment at the Yenepoya Specialty Hospital here, also underwent dialysis. He continues to be in the intensive care unit and specialist doctors are keeping a close watch on his health condition.

Fernandes was hospitalised after suffering a fall while doing Yoga at his home last week.

Spiritual director of Catholic Sabha Fr Mathew Vas, Bondel Church priest Fr Andrew Leo DSouza, Catholic Sabha central committee president Stany Lobo and others visited the hospital on Monday and spoke to the family members of Fernandes.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jul 27: Latest News

Advertisement