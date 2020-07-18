Surge in virus cases, Bengal extends ban on flights from six cities till July 31

The overall recovery rate in the state has continuously dropped since July 5, and was 58.54 per cent on Friday despite the discharge of a record 838 patients from hospital. (Representational) The overall recovery rate in the state has continuously dropped since July 5, and was 58.54 per cent on Friday despite the discharge of a record 838 patients from hospital. (Representational)

West Bengal on Friday reported a record 1,894 Covid-19 cases — the third record rise this week that pushed up the case count to 38,011 — and 26 fatalities, which took the toll to 1,049.

With the state already having added 7,998 cases in five days, 111 more than the infections detected in the entire last week, a ban on flights from six cities — all COVID-19 hotspots — to Kolkata was extended till July 31. The state has an active caseload of 14,709 at present.

According to sources in the state administration, the ban was extended following a request from Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha.

“The restriction on arriving flights to Kolkata Airport from six cities viz Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Nagpur and Ahmedabad has been extended up to July 31,” tweeted the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International (NSCBI) airport. On July 4, the airport had announced that no passenger flights would arrive from these cities from July 6 to July 19.

The overall recovery rate in the state has continuously dropped since July 5, and was 58.54 per cent on Friday despite the discharge of a record 838 patients from hospital.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.