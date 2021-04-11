Surge in Covid vaccination, 5 high caseload districts drive demand

As India opened up vaccination on April 1 for everyone above 45 years, Maharashtra, now reporting a shortage of vaccines at several sites, had administered 31.74 lakh doses in the first nine days of Phase 3. This was a staggering 96.39 percent increase compared with the preceding nine-day period, scrutiny of official data reveals.

Significantly, the increase in Maharashtra was higher than the national trend — which stood at 89.48 percent for the same period. This exponential increase in the state at the beginning of Phase 3 indicates that the sudden demand for the vaccine is a key reason behind certain vaccination centres facing a shortage of stock in the state.

On Saturday, the Health Ministry said India is the fastest nation to administer 100 million (10 crore) doses in 85 days. The US took 89 days to administer 10 crore vaccinesc, while China took 102 days, it said.

A granular analysis of data for the five top high caseload districts — also in the list of top six high caseload districts in the country — reveals that these centres have been driving the demand of vaccines in the first nine days of the third phase; it also reveals that barring Mumbai, the four other districts — Pune, Thane, Nagpur, and Nashik — have reported an increase more than the state increase of 96.39 per cent; and in some cases, Nagpur, for instance, reporting an increase as high as 209 per cent. However, Mumbai stood at second position in terms of total doses administered in the first nine days of Phase 3 — indicating that limited stocks was the possible reason behind clocking an increase below state average.

Between March 23 and March 31 (nine days), India administered 1.59 crore doses, at a daily average of 17.74 lakh. However, between April 1 and April 9, it administered 3.02 crore doses — at a daily average of 33.63 lakh daily doses — an 89.48 per cent increase compared with the preceding nine-day period.

Between March 23 and March 31, Maharashtra administered 16.16 lakh doses, at a daily average of 1.79 lakh. In the next nine days, the state administered 31.74 lakh doses, at a daily average of 3.52 lakh — a 96.39-percent increase compared to the preceding nine-day period.

The data also reveals that the single-day peak in Phase 3 reported in Maharashtra, was significantly higher than the maximum doses administered on a single day in the preceding nine-day period.

Pune, which constitutes 9.56 per cent of total active cases in the country, between March 23 and March 31, administered 2.48 lakh doses, at a daily average of 27,596 daily doses. However, between April 1 and April 9, Pune administered 4.88 lakh doses — at a daily average of 54,283 lakh doses — a 96. 7 per cent increase compared to the preceding nine-day period. On March 25, Pune administered 38,525 doses; but in Phase 3, on April 5, it administered 79,456 doses in a single day. Mumbai which constitutes 8.41 per cent of total active cases in the country, between March 23 and March 31, administered 2.51 lakh doses, at a daily average of 27,979 doses. However, between April 1 and April 9, Mumbai administered 4.40 lakh doses – at a daily average of 48,901 lakh doses — a 74.77 per cent increase compared to the preceding nine-day period. On March 26, Mumbai administered 39,420 doses; but in Phase 3, on April 3, it administered 64,001 doses in a single day. Thane which constitutes 6.45 per cent of total active cases in the country, between March 23 and March 31, administered 1.02 lakh doses, at a daily average of 11,427 daily doses. However, between April 1 and April 9, Thane administered 2.35 lakh doses — at a daily average of 26,218 doses — a 129 per cent increase compared to the preceding nine-day period. On March 26, Thane administered 15,730 doses; but in phase 3, on April 7, it administered 32,829 doses in a single day. Nagpur which constitutes 6.02 per cent of total active cases in the country, between March 23 and March 31, administered 86,895 doses, at a daily average of 9,655 daily doses. However, between April 1 and April 9, Nagpur administered 2.68 lakh doses — at a daily average of 29,876 daily doses — a 209 per cent increase compared to the preceding nine-day period. On March 24, Nagpur administered 13,337 doses; but in Phase 3, on April 3, it administered 42,397 doses in a single day.

