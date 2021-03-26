Surge in rural Mohali, civil surgeon urges people to postpone family functions

Amid the Covid spike in Mohali, the district health department has found that a high number of cases are being recorded in rural areas. The department has appealed to people living in rural areas to follow the guidelines to prevent the spread of infection.

A total of 4,170 Covid cases have been recorded in Mohali in March. As many as 31 deaths were also recorded this month, making it highest in a month after September.

Civil Surgeon Dr Adarsh Pal Kaur said the high number of cases in rural areas was a cause of worry.

“People living in rural areas are not following the guidelines as they should. They must wear face masks and also maintain social distancing. it is a worrying fact that the cases were being reported from the rural areas. Earlier, most of the cases were reported from urban areas,” she added.

The civil surgeon appealed to people to postpone family functions.

After September last year, this month the district recorded the highest number of cases till March 24. In September, 6,454 positive cases were reported and 109 deaths were caused due to the infection.

“There is a sharp spike in the cases but the death rate is lower than that of September,” a health officer said.

Meanwhile, a total of 18,719 people above the age of 60 years have gotten their first dose of the vaccine in the district, while 3,284 people between the age group of 45 to 60 years had also taken the first jabs so far.

The district health department had also started the vaccination drive in rural areas.