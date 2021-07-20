Suresh Raina called out for ‘Brahmin’ comment during TNPL commentary

Former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina has been called out on social media for saying he embraces the culture in Chennai as he is “also Brahmin”. Raina, who is from Uttar Pradesh, made the comment when he was invited to join the commentary during the opening game of the fifth season of Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL).

The first match of the TNPL season was played between Lyca Kovai Kings and Salem Spartans on Monday. During the match, a commentator asked Raina, who is part of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) squad in the Indian Premier League (IPL), how he has embraced the south Indian culture, given he has been seen wearing a veshti, dancing and whistling — CSK’s catch phrase is “whistle podu” (blow the whistle).

In reply, Raina is heard saying, “I think, I am also Brahmin. I have been playing since 2004 in Chennai, I love the culture… I love my teammates. I have played with Anirudha Srikanth, Badri (Subramaniam Badrinath), Bala Bhai (L Balaji)… I think you need to learn something good from there. We have a good administration, we have the license to explore ourselves. I love the culture there, and I’m lucky to be part of CSK. Hopefully, we will play more matches there.”

Did #SureshRaina just say ‘Am also a Brahmin’ on national telivision..😂😂 Chennai culture… hmmm#TNPL2021 pic.twitter.com/zKa2nwoeIs — The Illusionist (@JamesKL95) July 19, 2021

@ImRaina you should be ashamed yourself. https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png It seems that you have never experienced real Chennai culture though you have been playing many years for Chennai team. https://t.co/ZICLRr0ZLh — Suresh (@suresh010690) July 19, 2021

The 34-year-old announced his retirement from international cricket in August 2020.

Raina said he looks forward to playing with CSK in the remaining IPL season in the United Arab Emirates, which is scheduled to start on September 19.