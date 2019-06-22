Toggle Menu
Suresh Prabhu to be India’s Sherpa at G20

This will be the sixth time that Modi will attend a G20 Summit, and will also hold bilateral meetings on the sidelines. Terrorism, economic fugitives, WTO reform, and food security will be some of India’s focus areas at the summit.

Prabhu said that Modi will lead India’s stand on all the issues on its agenda.

Former Union minister Suresh Prabhu will be India’s Sherpa at the G20 Summit at Osaka, Japan next week, and will act as a representative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This will be the sixth time that Modi will attend a G20 Summit, and will also hold bilateral meetings on the sidelines. Terrorism, economic fugitives, WTO reform, and food security will be some of India’s focus areas at the summit.

The other areas that will be on the top of India’s agenda include energy security, financial stability, disaster resilient infrastructure, democratisation of technologies and portable social security schemes.

Prabhu said that Modi will lead India’s stand on all the issues on its agenda. “We strongly feel that WTO should be strengthened and it should be the body through which global trade should be regulated,” Prabhu said.

He also said that the Paris Agreement on Climate Change must be taken forward.

