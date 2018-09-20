Follow Us:
Thursday, September 20, 2018
Suresh Prabhu orders safety audit of all airlines, airports

The development also comes on a day when several passengers on a Jet Airways flight from Mumbai to Jaipur suffered nose and ear bleeding after the crew "forgot" to turn on a switch that controls cabin air pressure.

By: PTI | New Delhi | Published: September 20, 2018 2:52:58 pm
Civil Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhu Thursday ordered a safety audit of all scheduled airlines and airports, amid recent incidents related to the safety of passengers.

The development also comes on a day when several passengers on a Jet Airways flight from Mumbai to Jaipur suffered nose and ear bleeding after the crew “forgot” to turn on a switch that controls cabin air pressure.

Prabhu has directed officials concerned to prepare a comprehensive safety audit plan, which involves assessment of safety parameters of all scheduled airlines, aerodromes, flying training schools and MROs immediately, an official statement said.

Further, he has directed that “safety audit should be commenced forthwith and a report to this effect should be submitted for his perusal within 30 days”.

On the Jet Airways incident, the minister has ordered an enquiry into it.

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) is conducting an enquiry into the incident, the statement said.

In recent times, there have also been incidents of mid-air engine failures.

