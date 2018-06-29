Follow Us:
Friday, June 29, 2018
Suresh Prabhu launches mobile app ReUnite to trace missing, abandoned kids

By: PTI | New Delhi | Updated: June 29, 2018 4:18:00 pm
Commerce and Industry Minister Suresh Prabhu at the launch of the mobile application on Friday.

Commerce and Industry Minister Suresh Prabhu on Friday launched a mobile application — ReUnite — to trace missing and abandoned children in India. “This effort to reunite parents whose children have gone missing is a wonderful use of technology to address real life social challenges,” he said.

The app is multiuser where parents and citizens can upload pictures of children, and provide detailed description like name, birth mark, address, report to the police station, search and identify missing kids.

The photographs will not be saved in the mobile phone’s physical memory.

Amazon Rekognition, web facial recognition service, is being used to identify missing kids, according to a statement by the commerce ministry. The app is available for both Android and iOS.

Non-government organisation Bachpan Bachao Andolan and Capgemini has developed this app.

