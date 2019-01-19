Suresh Arora to continue as Punjab DGP till UPSC clears panel

Punjab Director General of Police Suresh Arora, who wrote to Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Thursday, saying that he was not keen on continuing in his office, may have to carry on discharging duties as state police chief till the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) clears a panel of names for the post.

The state government is in the process of sending to the UPSC the names of nine senior DGP rank officers.

Arora, who got an extension of three months beyond his retirement on September 30, 2018, was given another extension of a month till January 31, by the Supreme Court.

Top sources in the government said Arora cannot be relieved of his duties till the next DGP is appointed. The SC has already directed that states cannot appoint an acting DGP.

The Chief Minister, sources said, has added the name of 1984 -batch IPS officer Samant Goel to the panel of names sent by the Punjab Home Department. Goel is at present with R and AW on central deputation. The other eight IPS officers, posted on DGP rank in Punjab, and who made it to the panel are Hardeep Dhillon, Jasminder Singh, S Chattopadhayaya, Mohammad Mustafa, Dinkar Gupta, CSR Reddy, MK Tiwari and VK Bhawra.

The file will be sent to the UPSC soon. After taking legal opinion, the state government found that it had to send the names of all the DGPs, even if they did not have two years before they retire. The UPSC will pick three names from the panel out of which the state government will select one officer.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has already given an extension of nine months to Arora. It remains to be seen whether the UPSC clears the three names soon or factors in the extension given by the MHA. Also, the Lok Sabha elections are around the corner, which could mean another delay.

Meanwhile, Arora stayed away from his office at the police headquarters on Friday.