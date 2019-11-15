Union Minister Suresh Angadi says no economic distress as ‘people getting married, trains running full’

Union Minister Suresh Angadi Friday said the economy was “doing fine”, and an indication of this was that “airports are full, trains are full and people are getting married”. Angadi, a Lok Sabha MP from Belgaum and MoS Railways, added that people were maligning the image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with claims of economic distress.

“The economy is doing fine. Airports are full, trains are full, people are getting married. Some people are for nothing maligning the image of Narendra Modi,” Angadi said.

“Every three years there is a fall in demand in the economy. It is a cycle. Then the economy picks up also,” he claimed, adding that India would become a Rs 5 trillion economy.

Angadi was speaking in Uttar Pradesh, where he was inspecting the Tundla-Khurja section of the Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor (DFC). The 194-km section has already carried 400 freight trains of the Indian Railways. When fully commissioned, the line is expected to host a significant portion of freight trains, thereby creating additional capacity in the railway line for more speed and trains.

Angadi said the DFC would help boost economic activity.