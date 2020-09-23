Suresh Angadi: A four-time BJP MP who was an ‘exceptional karyakarta’

Angadi was undergoing treatment for Covid-19.

Minister of State for Railways and Suresh Angadi, who passed away on Wednesday evening due to COVID-19, was a four-time BJP MP from Belagavi.

Angadi tested positive for COVID-19 last week, and had been admitted at the AIIMS Trauma Centre in New Delhi.

He was elected to the Lok Sabha in 2004, 2009, 2014 and 2019. His political journey started with joining the Bharatiya Janata Party in the year 1996.

A law graduate, Angadi was active in politics in the Belagavi region and went on to become a vice-president of the party in the district. After the Narendra Modi government-led BJP won the General Election in 2019, he was inducted as the Minister of State Railway to the cabinet.

Apart from politics, Angadi was into the cement business. He also ran four educational institutions in the district under Suresh Angadi Education Foundation.

Angadi is survived by hhis wife Mangala and two daughters. He belonged to the Lingyat community in the state. His getting a MoS post this time was seen as the BJP trying to send a message to the politically significant Lingyats.

As Minister of State for Railways, Angadi was instrumental in getting the Belagavi-Bengaluru superfast train operational, sanctioned the Belagavi-Dharwad railway line via Kittur and started the Kisan train.

Karnataka leaders, including former Prime Minister HD Devegowda, tweeted condolence messages after he passed away. “I am shocked and deeply saddened by the demise of Union Minister of State for Railways and four-term MP from Belagavi Shri. Suresh Angadi Suresh Angadi. He was like a younger brother to me. I feel terrible losing him. This is an unbearable loss to our nation. May his soul rest in peace. May God give his family and well-wishers the strength to bear this pain,” Gowda said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also tweeted and said, “Shri Suresh Angadi was an exceptional Karyakarta, who worked hard to make the Party strong in Karnataka. He was a dedicated MP and effective Minister, admired across the spectrum. His demise is saddening. My thoughts are with his family and friends in this sad hour. Om Shanti.”

