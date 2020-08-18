Surendranagar: Retired govt official held in disproportionate assets case

The Ahmedabad unit of the ACB had registered a case of DA against Pandya in 2019. (Representational)

A retired resident additional collector of Surendranagar was sent to jail after the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested him in connection with a disproportionate assets (DA) case filed against him in 2019.

“Chandrakant Pandya, the then resident additional collector of Surendranagar (presently retired from service) was arrested on August 15 and produced in city civil and sessions court in Bhadra, Ahmedabad. The court has sent (the accused) to jail,” an ACB release issued on Monday stated.

The Ahmedabad unit of the ACB had registered a case of DA against Pandya in 2019. During the course of the investigation, the ACB found that Pandya, during his days in government service, had acquired Rs 6.74 crore worth of assets disproportionate to known sources of his income. Pandya had retired from service in 2019.

He was arrested by ACB earlier also in a case of alleged corruption in piece of land in Bamanbor and Jivapar villages of Chotila taluka of Surendranagar district. ACB had said that in collusion with other local officers in Chotila, Pandya deliberately misinterpreted a judgement of the Supreme Court and awarded 800 acres declared surplus by the state government under the Agricultural Land Ceiling Act to private individuals. On the basis of that award, the private individuals had sold off 324 acres to third parties, leading to a loss to the state exchequer. After the matter came to light, the state government had suspended Pandya from service before he eventually retired.

