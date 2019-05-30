Surendranagar custodial death: Three cops suspended

Around three weeks after a man died in police custody in Surendranagar town, Superintendent of Police Mahendra Bagadia suspended a sub-inspector (SI), two assistant sub-inspectors (ASI) and a head constable late Tuesday.

Advertising

The four policemen, SI D N Dodiya, ASIs Keyur Sumera and Devisinh and Head Constable Digpalsinh were on duty at “B” Division police station when Kashyap Raval, a local resident, died in custody on May 9.

“They have been arrested for not following all norms of duty, including not maintaining lockup entry records,” Bagadia told The Indian Express.

Raval had been picked up in the wee hours of May 9 in connection with a complaint filed by a car owner, who alleged that he had not paid him after hiring his vehicle. “Raval’s health deteriorated on May 9 morning and hours later, he died in a government hospital,” a police inspector said.

Raval’s family refused to claim his body until those responsible were booked. It was only after assurance from district officials of a fair probe and an FIR registered under IPC Section 342 (wrongful confinement) that the family claimed the body.