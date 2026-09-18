Surendra Koli dies by suicide: A brief timeline of 2006 Nithari serial murders case

Surendra Koli, who was acquitted in the 2006 Nithari serial case in 2025, was found dead at his tea stall in Haridwar on Friday, police said. Koli had moved to the Uttarakhand city for the past few months.

Koli, who was tried for over a dozen cases of rape and murder of several women and children, walked out of Kasna jail in Greater Noida in November last year after the Supreme Court set aside his conviction in a case of rape and murder of a teenage girl. He was behind bars for 19 years in Nithari serial killings case.

The rape-murder case was the last of many cases that arose out of the Nithari murders. His former employer Moninder Singh Pandher, at whose house the skeletons were found, was acquitted in 2023.