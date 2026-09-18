Surendra Koli, acquitted by Supreme Court in Nithari serial killings, found dead in Haridwar

Surendra Koli, who was acquitted in the 2006 Nithari serial murder case in 2025, was found dead in Haridwar. He was found hanging in the Bhupatwala area, said Haridwar Police. The body was sent for autopsy.

Koli had been living in Haridwar for the past few months and was running a small tea stall where he was found dead. He ran a tea stall opposite Lal Mata temple. He was a resident of the Bhikiyasen area of Almora. Police have informed his family members.

No suicide note was found at the scene.

“We have recovered the body of a man from the Saprishii area. The police have identified the deceased as Surender Kohli. Prima facie, it appears that he died by suicide. The forensics team is examining the body. Following the examination, the body will be taken for post-mortem. The body was found hanging. This is all that we have been able to ascertain so far. We will know more once we receive the report,” CO City Hardiwar Sishupal Singh Negi told The Indian Express.