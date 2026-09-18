Surendra Koli, acquitted by Supreme Court in Nithari serial killings, found dead in Haridwar

Surendra Koli was acquitted in the 2006 Nithari serial murder case in 2025. His body has been sent for autopsy. The report will confirm if it was a suicide or whether there was any foul play involved.

Written by: Vidheesha Kuntamalla, Sakshi Chand
3 min readUpdated: Sep 18, 2026 02:14 PM IST
Surendra Koli, Nithari murders, Nithari killingsFile photo of Surendra Koli
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Surendra Koli, who was acquitted in the 2006 Nithari serial murder case in 2025, was found dead in Haridwar. He was found hanging in the Bhupatwala area, said Haridwar Police. The body was sent for autopsy.

Koli had been living in Haridwar for the past few months and was running a small tea stall where he was found dead. He ran a tea stall opposite Lal Mata temple. He was a resident of the Bhikiyasen area of Almora. Police have informed his family members.

No suicide note was found at the scene.

“We have recovered the body of a man from the Saprishii area. The police have identified the deceased as Surender Kohli. Prima facie, it appears that he died by suicide. The forensics team is examining the body. Following the examination, the body will be taken for post-mortem. The body was found hanging. This is all that we have been able to ascertain so far. We will know more once we receive the report,” CO City Hardiwar Sishupal Singh Negi told The Indian Express.

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2006 Nithari killings

The Nithari killings date back to 2005 and 2006, when several women and children were reported missing in Nithari village in Noida’s Sector 31.

In December 2006, skeletal remains were discovered in a drain and on an open strip of land behind a house owned by Moninder Singh Pandher, where Koli worked as domestic help.

Following the discovery, police took Koli and Pandher into custody on December 29, 2006. In January 2007, after more remains and clothing were recovered, the case was transferred to the CBI, which eventually filed charges in 16 cases.

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In 2009, the trial court convicted both Koli and Pandher of rape and murder and sentenced them to death. It relied primarily on his confession recorded under Section 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) – a provision pertaining to a confessional statement made before a magistrate.

From the Archives | The true story of the Nithari killings

Later that year, the Allahabad High Court upheld Koli’s conviction and death sentence but acquitted Pandher, citing lack of substantive evidence against him.

Koli had appealed, but in 2011 the Supreme Court dismissed his plea, calling him a “serial killer” and deeming the case one of the “rarest of rare”.

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He was tried and convicted in 12 other Nithari cases between 2010 and 2021 and sentenced to death. All were based on the same evidence — his 2007 confession and the recoveries made in 2006. Pandher was also convicted and sentenced to death in two of them.

But in October 2023, the Allahabad High Court acquitted Koli in all 12 cases and Pandher in the two against him. The state’s appeals against these acquittals were dismissed by the Supreme Court in July 2025, making them final.

ALSO READ | Nithari killings, Surendra Koli and the remedy of curative petitions

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Vidheesha Kuntamalla
Vidheesha Kuntamalla

An Award-winning journalist covering the state of Uttarakhand, Vidheesha Kuntamalla has reported on education, policy and social justice. She has broken news and written investigative stories on education, some of which have prompted responses from central universities and government authorities. She uses the Right to Information Act as a reporting tool and enjoys telling people-driven stories through long-form journalism. Vidheesha joined The Indian Express’s Delhi City team in 2023, where she has been part of the education coverage in the newsroom, reporting on policy, institutions, and issues affecting students and communities. Her journalism career began in 2020 as a freelance journalist after she left a career in civil engineering. She covered her home states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, focusing on gender, social justice, and politics. Vidheesha Kuntamalla Qualification, Degrees: Master of Science in Quantity Surveying from Kingston University, London Awards and Recognition: Vidheesha won the Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Award in 2024 for her long-form story on India’s first case of passive euthanasia. ... Read More

Sakshi Chand
Sakshi Chand
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Sakshi Chand is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in New Delhi. With over a decade of experience in investigative journalism, she is a leading voice on crime, the prison system, and institutional governance in the National Capital. Professional Background Specialization: Her reporting focus includes high-stakes crime, national security, prison reforms, and traffic governance. Key Coverage: She has been on the frontlines of major events such as the 2G spectrum case, the 2020 North-East Delhi riots, and communal clashes across Uttar Pradesh (Kasganj, Aligarh). Earlier Career: Before joining The Indian Express, she was a reporter for The Times of India. Personal Interests: Outside of her career in journalism, Sakshi is a National-level basketball player and coach, bringing a unique sporting discipline to her professional life. Major Recent Coverage (Late 2025) Her reporting in the latter half of 2025 has been dominated by a major terror investigation and administrative accountability: 1. The Red Fort Blast Investigation Throughout November and December 2025, Sakshi led the coverage of a car explosion near Delhi's Red Fort: Forensic Breakthroughs: She reported on the use of TATP and ammonium nitrate in the IED and identified the shops where raw materials were sourced (Nov 14-16, 2025). The "i20 Route": She meticulously tracked the journey of the vehicle used in the blast, tracing it to a Pulwama-based resident who entered Delhi via the Badarpur toll plaza (Nov 12, 2025). Victim Support: She recently reported on the Delhi Police providing a list of damaged vehicle owners to the Finance Ministry to expedite insurance claims for those caught in the blast (Dec 4, 2025). 2. Crime & Police Accountability "Crackdown on Extortion Gangs": In December 2025, she reported on a syndicate that was blackmailing traffic cops. Following five arrests, the Special CP directed officers to report all such attempts (Dec 12, 2025). "Corruption in the Ranks": She covered the arrest of five Delhi Police personnel by the Vigilance branch following a wave of public complaints (May 19, 2025). Cold Cases & International Murders: She has extensively tracked the case of a man who allegedly killed his wife in London and fled to India, reporting on his "Proclaimed Offender" status and the denial of his anticipatory bail (May 2025). 3. Governance & Public Policy "13,000 Homes for 90,000 Cops": A data-driven feature on why the majority of Delhi Police personnel are forced to live on rent despite the city's housing projects (May 4, 2025). Traffic Decongestion: Using her interest in urban logistics, she detailed how the Traffic Police eased congestion on Vikas Marg by switching off signals and creating U-turns (April 2, 2025). Signature Style Sakshi Chand is known for a data-driven and investigative approach. She frequently uses forensic reports, CCTV analysis, and administrative data to go beyond the "official version" of a crime story. Her work in prison reporting is particularly noted for highlighting the legal and humanitarian conditions of foreign detention centers and local jails. ... Read More

 

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