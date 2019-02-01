Surendra Gadling, Varavara Rao arrested in arson case

Police have arrested lawyer Surendra Gadling and activist P Varavara Rao in connection with the 2016 arson case at Surjagad iron ore mine. Police produced them before Aheri court in Gadchiroli. The court remanded them in police custody till February 11.

Gadling and Rao have also been booked by Pune police in connection with the Elgaar Parishad case. “We have evidence of their involvement in the burning of 80 vehicles, including trucks, near Surjagad mine in 2016,” said Gadchiroli SP Shailesh Balkawde.

On December 25, 2016, Maoists set fire to at least 80 vehicles engaged in transporting iron ore from the mine. “In some documents in our possession, names of the two have appeared in connection with the incident. The documents are in the form of correspondence between Gadling and Rao as well as between them and Prakash, a senior cadre. The two were allegedly involved in organising the arson, as per the documents,” a police officer said.