‘Surely, it is LDF’: Kerala alliance unveils poll slogan

THE CPI (M)-led Left Democratic Front on Sunday unveiled its slogan for the assembly election campaign, “Urappanu LDF (Surely, it is LDF)”.

Releasing the campaign slogan, CPI (M) state secretary and LDF convener A Vijayaraghavan said the slogan gives the assurance that LDF would retain power in the state. Apart from the slogan, there are taglines such as “development is sure”, “welfare is sure”, “education is sure” and “health is sure”.

The slogan has the photograph of CM Pinarayi Vijayan, who is leading the Left campaign machinery in the state.

A few pre-poll surveys have predicted a clear edge for the LDF in the elections, which would be held on April 6.