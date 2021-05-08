Surat: Woman held, three remdesivir injections seized

Acting on a tip-off, the crime branch officers laid a decoy and sent a youth to Retiwala.

The Surat city crime branch officials on May 6 arrested a woman and seized from her three remdesivir injections which she planning sell in black market. On Friday, the Surat district court had granted her police remand for three days.

The accused was identified as Rashmi Retiwala (36), a resident of Adajan area and a clerk at Malaviya hospital.

Acting on a tip-off, the crime branch officers laid a decoy and sent a youth to Retiwala. According to police she was caught while giving the injections to the youth.

Surat crime branch Police Sub-Inspector R J Chaudhary said, “The accused had confessed that she had purchased the five remdesivir injections from the medical store of Malaviya hospital where she works. The accused was selling each injection for Rs 11,000.”