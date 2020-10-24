Surat: Woman accuses son of physical violence, seeks monthly maintenance

According to her application, she got married in 1996 and had two sons — the elder one stays in Surat and the younger in another district.

A 42-year-old woman has lodged a complaint of physical violence against her son and demanded monthly maintenance of Rs 10,000, in Rander area in Surat.

The woman, who lives alone at a rented house in Adajan area in Surat, submitted an application to protection officer in Surat and sought help from mental and physical torture meted out by her son.

According to her application, she got married in 1996 and had two sons — the elder one stays in Surat and the younger in another district. Her husband died in 2018. She claimed that the elder son who is 24 years old is a liquor addict and used to beat her regularly after returning home from office. Fed up of the torture she shifted to the rented house in Adajan area in Surat. She also started a small tiffin service, she said in her complaint.

The complainant further stated that during lockdown, her business went down. However, her son came to her house and demanded money to pay their electricity bill. She claimed in the complaint that she had given him Rs 6,000, but the accused did not pay the bill and instead spent it on liquor.

The woman has also mentioned that her son would beat her at her rented house and humiliate her in front of her neighbours, whenever she refused to give him money.

Unable to bear it any further, she had contacted Adajan police station and handed over an application against her son on June 7, 2020. In front of the police, the son had then promised not to repeat this abusive behaviour and the matter was settled with the interference of community leaders.

However, again on October 8, 2020, the man came to his mother’s house and took away the diary where she had listed the contacts of her clients. The son allegedly called up her customers and threatened them not to take food from her and even accused them of having illicit relationship with her, she stated in her complaint.

She then approached the protection officer in Surat and sought help.

Talking to The Indian Express, the woman, on condition of anonymity, said, “I have suffered a lot because of him. My business was hit during the lockdown period, and it is yet to pick up pace. However, he would come to my house and demand money from me. Whenever I refused, he beat me up and ransacked my home. My younger son knows about this, but he is helpless. In my application, I have demanded that my elder son pays me Rs 10,000 as monthly maintenance and also pay six months’ rent of my house which I have not been able to pay.”

The woman‘s advocate Preeti Joshi said, “In such violence cases, first the application is given to a protection officer. We will also file a case in the family court against her son. The protection officer’s report will also help us make our case stronger in the court.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.