Surat: Wishing for girl child, couple ‘abandons’ 4th son, held

Disappointed over not getting a female child, parents of three minor boys allegedly abandoned their fourth infant boy in Surat and were arrested on January 12.

According to police, Kiran Vanjanara, a resident of Vanjarawad, was sitting on the banks of Tapi river with his friends on January 5 when they heard the cries of a baby. They searched the area and found the male infant in the nearby bushes. They informed 108 ambulance services.

The infant was taken to New Civil Hospital where he was admitted in the neo-natal ward. Chowk Bazaar police began a probe during which head constable Harshad Sindhav got information that Ganga Vanjara residing in the nearby area where the infant was found was pregnant and she might have abandoned the baby.

Talking to The Indian Express, Harshad Sindhav said, “We went to Ganga’s house and questioned her. First she denied that she was pregnant but the neighbours told us she was pregnant. Later, she confessed to have abandoned the male infant on the banks of the river after a premature delivery.”

According to police, Mangal Vanjara and his wife Ganga Vanjara had three sons between two and five years of age. The couple wished for a female child and when Ganga delivered a boy again, they decided to abandon the child. Mangal is a truck driver by profession, while Ganga works as domestic help, they said.

Chowk Bazaar police sub-inspector M K Gadhvi said, “The couple was expecting a female child and but they got male child again, following which they abandoned the baby. She delivered all her children at home.”

The couple has been booked under Indian Penal Code section 317.

