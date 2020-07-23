Surat unit to welcome BJP state chief Paatil home with a car rally

On Thursday, Paatil met Prime minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi and took his blessings. On Thursday, Paatil met Prime minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi and took his blessings.

The Surat unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is gearing up for a grand welcome for the newly appointed state unit president CR Paatil on Friday when he returns home. Three-time MP from Navsari, Paatil, succeeded Jitu Vaghani, becoming a leader from South Gujarat to be elevated to the position after 29 years.

On Thursday, Paatil met Prime minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi and took his blessings. Later he shared a post on Facebook with photographs of the meeting where he mentioned that he would work hard to make the party organisation stronger.

On Wednesday, Paatil met veteran BJP leader and former chief minister Keshubhai Patel at his residence in Gandhinagar. Patel was the first president of the party in 1980.

Addressing partymen at the Shree Kamalam headquarter after meeting Patel, Paatil stressed on the use of social media and urged partymen to reap its benefits. “Technology has proven good results with less efforts. But how many of us are tech savvy… how many are on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter? Let us try to create an environment where we can benefit from these maximum… For past 10 years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been stressing on the use of social media…,” he said adding BJP members should turn problems into opportunities.

Surat BJP unit is planning a car rally in the city on Friday afternoon from near the Surat airport. A press release issued by Surat city BJP president Nitin Bhajiyawala stated that the rally was downsized to just a welcome rally because of Covid-19.

The rally will start from Magdalla chowky and pass through through Y Junction, Kargil Chowk, Sargam Shopping Centre, Diwali Baug at Athwagate, Majurage, Bhatar main road, Althan Tenement, Pandesara Piyush Point and Udhna cross roads, to reach BJP headquarters before culminating at Paatil’s office at Ambanagar at Sosyo Circle.

The press release added that those travelling in the car should not come out. They should wear mask and maintain social distancing.

Bhajiyawala said, “We are all ready to welcome our leader CR Paatil… everybody is excited to meet him and congratulate him. Due to coronavirus, we have not organised any program or felicitation ceremony. Only vehicle rally as been organised and for that all necessary procedures will be followed.”

