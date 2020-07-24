Surat unit makes plans for new BJP state chief; CR Paatil to be welcomed home with car rally

Newly appointed president of Gujarat BJP, CR Paatil, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Thursday. (Express Photo) Newly appointed president of Gujarat BJP, CR Paatil, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Thursday. (Express Photo)

The Surat unit of the BJP is gearing up for a grand welcome for the newly appointed state unit president CR Paatil Friday when he returns home. Three-time MP from Navsari, Paatil, succeeded Jitu Vaghani, becoming a leader from South Gujarat to be elevated to the position after 29 years.

On Thursday, Paatil met Prime minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi and took his blessings. Later he shared a post on Facebook with photographs of the meeting where he mentioned that he would work hard to make the party organisation stronger.

After the meeting, the Prime Minister tweeted, “Met @BJP4Gujarat President Shri @CRPaatil Ji. Hailing from a humble background, he rose the ranks in the Party and distinguished himself as an outstanding Karyakarta. His work as MP has also been appreciated. Am sure under his leadership the Gujarat BJP will scale newer heights (sic).”

On Wednesday, Paatil met veteran BJP leader and former chief minister Keshubhai Patel at his residence in Gandhinagar. Patel was the first president of the party in 1980.

Addressing partymen at the Shree Kamalam headquarter after meeting Patel, Paatil stressed on the use of social media and urged partymen to reap its benefits. “Technology has proven good results with less efforts… Let us try to create an environment where we can benefit from these maximum… For past 10 years, PM Modi has been stressing on the use of social media…,” he said adding BJP members should turn problems into opportunities.

Surat BJP unit is planning a car rally in the city on Friday afternoon from near the Surat airport. A press release issued by Surat city BJP president Nitin Bhajiyawala stated that the rally was downsized to just a welcome rally because of Covid-19.

The rally will start from Magdalla chowky and pass through through Y Junction, Kargil Chowk, Sargam Shopping Centre, Diwali Baug at Athwagate, Majurage, Bhatar main road, Althan Tenement, Pandesara Piyush Point and Udhna cross roads, to reach BJP headquarters before culminating at Paatil’s office at Ambanagar at Sosyo Circle.

The release added that those travelling in the car should not come out. They should wear mask and maintain social distancing.

Meanwhile, Senior Congress leader and former president of Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee Arjun Modhwadia lashed out at the BJP over the appointment of CR Paatil as its state chief stating that someone who has faced “multiple criminal cases” in the past is not suitable for the post.

