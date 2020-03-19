Surat: Union demands one month paid vacation for diamond workers; factories to be open

Surat has the highest number of diamond polishers – around 5 lakh work in around 4,500, small, medium and big diamond factories. (File photo) Surat has the highest number of diamond polishers – around 5 lakh work in around 4,500, small, medium and big diamond factories. (File photo)

The diamond workers union has urged the state government to declare one-month paid vacation for those working in Surat factories in view of the coronavirus threat even as the Surat Diamond Association has appealed to the diamond factory owners to keep their units open and take precautionary measures such as use of mask and hand sanitisers.

In a memorandum submitted to Surat District Collector Dhaval Patel, the union leaders said that due to coronavirus pandemic, the state government has declared schools, colleges, community halls, multiplexes and malls to be shut. In factories, diamond workers sit close to each other while working on the emery wheel, increasing chances of spread of the infection and the factory owners do not take any precautionary measures, the memorandum said.

In view of these, the union leaders said the state government should declare one month paid vacation for diamond workers. Due to the pandemic, the diamond industry is facing a slowdown and even the diamond polishers are not getting sufficient salaries as their work time has been reduced. Apart from this, several diamond polishers lost their jobs. If there is no work and pay, diamond polishers will face severe crisis, they said.

Diamond workers union president RD Jiliriya said, “The state government should inform the diamond factory owners to declare one month vacation with pay for diamond polishers. There are around five lakh diamond workers in various factories. Very few big players have given facilities such as sanitisers and masks to their employees.”

Meanwhile, at a general meeting held on Wednesday, the Surat Diamond Association decided to continue with production and not to close the factories in view of the prevailing COVID-19 threat. The committee members also appealed to the factory owners to follow several guidelines, including providing hand sanitisers and masks to its employees as well as making arrangements to check the temperature of diamond workers.

Surat Diamond Association secretary, Babubhai Vidiya, said, “Diamond factory owners are confused whether to keep their units functioning or closed. At the meeting, we looked into the various aspects, including the financial position of diamond polishers, and decided to keep the factories functional.”

The association said factories should provide awareness information on COVID-19 through announcement system and display precautionary measures on noticeboards at the entry and exit gates. They should also be in touch with the health department officials of SMC, the association said.

