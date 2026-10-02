Surat-Udaipur Vande Bharat train inaugural run: Check route, stops and timings

3 min readOct 2, 2026 08:32 AM IST
Surat-Udaipur Vande Bharat train launch: The new Vande Bharat train between Surat and Udaipur is set to commence its inaugural run today. This new semi-high-speed train will further improve connectivity between Gujarat and Rajasthan. It will not only reduce the travel time between two cities by more than four hours but also enhanced the travel experience for passengers. This new train will be operated and maintained by the Western Railway (WR) zone.
Surat-Udaipur Vande Bharat Express inaugural run: Train number, route, distance, travel time
On its inaugural run today, the Surat-Udaipur Vande Bharat Express will run as train number 09103. The train will run via Asarva. It will cover a distance of around 690 km in 07:30 hrs. It can run up to a maximum speed of 160 kmph.
Surat-Udaipur Vande Bharat Express inaugural run: Stoppages
The Surat-Udaipur Vande Bharat Express will stop at nine railway stations. These are: Bharuch, Vadodara, Anand, Maninagar, Asarva, Himmatnagar, Shamlaji Road, Dungarpur and Zawar.
Surat-Udaipur Vande Bharat Express inaugural run: Coach composition
The Surat-Udaipur Vande Bharat Express is composed of eight coaches. It will have two types of seating category: Executive Chair Car and AC Chair Car coaches.
Surat-Udaipur Vande Bharat Express inaugural run: Timings
On its inaugural run today, the Surat-Udaipur Vande Bharat Express will depart from Surat at 10 am and arrive at Udaipur City at 5:40 pm. Along the route, the train will halt at Bharuch at 10:41 am, Vadodara at 11:30 am, Anand at 12:01 pm, Maninagar at 12:41 pm, Asarva at 1:10 pm, Himmatnagar at 2:38 pm, Shamlaji Road at 3:08 pm, Dungarpur at 3:47 pm and Zawar at 4:50 pm.
Surat-Udaipur Vande Bharat train features
The Surat-Udaipur Vande Bharat Express trains have following features:
- Fitted with KAVACH.
- Jerk Free Semi-Permanent couplers.
- Centrally controlled Automatic Plug Doors and Fully Sealed wider gangways.
- Emergency Alarm Push buttons and Talk Back Units on all Coaches.
- Improved fire safety – Aerosol based fire detection and suppression system in electrical cabinets and lavatories.
- Higher acceleration with design/operating speed of 180/160 KMPH.
- Driver-Guard communication with voice recording facility & Crash hardened memory.
- Air conditioning units with indigenously developed UV-C lamp based disinfection system.
- Better Ride Comfort.
- CCTVs in all Coaches.
- For Divyangjan passengers special lavatory in the driving coaches on each end.
- Coach condition monitoring System (CCMS) display with remote monitoring.