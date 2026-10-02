Surat-Udaipur Vande Bharat train inaugural run: Check route, stops and timings

Surat-Udaipur Vande Bharat train launch: The new Vande Bharat train between Surat and Udaipur is set to commence its inaugural run today. This new semi-high-speed train will further improve connectivity between Gujarat and Rajasthan. It will not only reduce the travel time between two cities by more than four hours but also enhanced the travel experience for passengers. This new train will be operated and maintained by the Western Railway (WR) zone.

Surat-Udaipur Vande Bharat Express inaugural run: Train number, route, distance, travel time

On its inaugural run today, the Surat-Udaipur Vande Bharat Express will run as train number 09103. The train will run via Asarva. It will cover a distance of around 690 km in 07:30 hrs. It can run up to a maximum speed of 160 kmph.