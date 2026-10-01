Indian Railways to introduce Surat-Udaipur Vande Bharat train on October 2 – Check route, stops timings, fare

Surat-Udaipur Vande Bharat train: Indian Railways is set to launch the Surat-Udaipur Vande Bharat train on October 2. (Image: Ministry of Railways)

Surat-Udaipur Vande Bharat train launch: Indian Railways is set to introduce a new Vande Bharat Express between Surat and Udaipur. The semi-high-speed train will improve rail connectivity between Gujarat and Rajasthan. The train will be operated and maintained by the Western Railway (WR) zone. The Railway Board approved the introduction of the Surat-Udaipur Vande Bharat Express on August 31.

Surat-Udaipur Vande Bharat Express: Train number, Distance, Travel time, Route

The Surat-Udaipur Vande Bharat Express will run as train number 26963/26964. It will cover a distance of around 690 km in 07:30 hrs. It can run up to a maximum speed of 160 kmph. The train will run via Asarva Junction.

Surat-Udaipur Vande Bharat train: Stoppages

During its journey between Surat and Udaipur, train number 26963/26964 will stop at nine railway stations. These are: Bharuch, Vadodara, Anand, Maninagar, Asarva, Himmatnagar, Shamlaji Road, Dungarpur and Zawar in both directions.