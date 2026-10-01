Indian Railways to introduce Surat-Udaipur Vande Bharat train on October 2 – Check route, stops timings, fare

2 min readOct 1, 2026 01:29 PM IST
Surat-Udaipur Vande Bharat train launch: Indian Railways is set to introduce a new Vande Bharat Express between Surat and Udaipur. The semi-high-speed train will improve rail connectivity between Gujarat and Rajasthan. The train will be operated and maintained by the Western Railway (WR) zone. The Railway Board approved the introduction of the Surat-Udaipur Vande Bharat Express on August 31.
Surat-Udaipur Vande Bharat Express: Train number, Distance, Travel time, Route
The Surat-Udaipur Vande Bharat Express will run as train number 26963/26964. It will cover a distance of around 690 km in 07:30 hrs. It can run up to a maximum speed of 160 kmph. The train will run via Asarva Junction.
Surat-Udaipur Vande Bharat train: Stoppages
During its journey between Surat and Udaipur, train number 26963/26964 will stop at nine railway stations. These are: Bharuch, Vadodara, Anand, Maninagar, Asarva, Himmatnagar, Shamlaji Road, Dungarpur and Zawar in both directions.
Surat-Udaipur Vande Bharat Express train: Frequency, Coach composition
According to Vineet Abhishek, Chief Public Relations Officer, Western Railway, the Surat-Udaipur Vande Bharat Express train will run six days a week i.e. Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday. This train comprises Executive Chair Car and AC Chair Car coaches.
“Passengers are requested to carry an original ID proof for all reserved tickets,” the zonal railway said.
Surat-Udaipur Vande Bharat Train: Ticket price and booking
The ticket booking for the Surat-Udaipur Vande Bharat Express has started. Passengers can book tickets both online and offline. For online booking, passengers can use RailOne, IRCTC or authorised railway booking portals. For offline booking, tickets can be purchased at Passenger Reservation System (PRS) counters at railway stations. The ticket fare from Surat to Udaipur is Rs 1,515 for AC Chair Car (CC) and Rs 2,720 for Executive Chair Car (EC).
Surat-Udaipur Vande Bharat Express: Timings
Train number 26903 Surat-Udaipur Vande Bharat Express will depart from Surat at 06:10 hrs, and will reach Udaipur at 13:40 hrs, the same day . This train will run with effect from October 4, 2026.
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Similarly, train number 26904 Udaipur-Surat Vande Bharat Express will depart from Udaipur at 15:35 hrs, and will reach Surat at 23:00 hrs, the same day . This train will run with effect from October 3, 2026.