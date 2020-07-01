Surat: Two new Covid facilities at SMC community hall, SGCCI premises

The exhibition hall, the Platinum and the six-storey association building will be utilised to set up the facility equipped with oxygen lines, work for which began on Tuesday. (Rerpesentational) The exhibition hall, the Platinum and the six-storey association building will be utilised to set up the facility equipped with oxygen lines, work for which began on Tuesday. (Rerpesentational)

Surat city, which has been witnessing a spike in Covid-19 cases over the past one week, will get two new Covid care facilities with 1000-bed capacity at the International Convention Cum Exhibition Centre of the Southern Gujarat Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SGCCI) and community hall of the Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) in a week.

The SMC authorities along with Surat district administrative officials, visited the International Convention Cum Exhibition Centre at Sarsana on June 12 and started work to get clearances for a Covid-care facility on its premises. The exhibition hall, the Platinum and the six-storey association building will be utilised to set up the facility equipped with oxygen lines, work for which began on Tuesday.

“Talks with SMC and district administration were going on since the first week of June and it was decided to develop a Covid-19 care centre at the three premises of SGCCI at Sarsana. We are happy that we could offer a helping hand to the municipal corporation at such a critical period,” said SGCCI president Ketan Desai.

SMC commissioner Banchhanidhi Pani said, “The Sarsana Covid-19 centre will have facilities, including oxygen lines, ventilators and BiPap. The state government will provide equipment and medical staff. Sarsana Covid centre will have 826 beds, while at Althan Community centre, we will get a facility with 182 beds. This is our preparation for coming days.”

Till date, Surat city has recorded 4,530 positive cases and over 165 deaths, while 2,822 patients were fully recovered and discharged. At present, Covid-19 patients are being treated at the New Civil hospital, SMIMER hospital, Covid-19 centre at Samras in the university and 10 private hospitals. All these premises have around 2,000 beds. The SMC has also entered into an agreement with 37 private hospitals where 30 to 50 per cent of their beds are reserved for Covid patients.

BJP MLA of Majura seat Harsh Sanghavi is spearheading the work to set up the Covid care facility at SMC’s Community hall in Althan area, work for which began on Monday. Sanghvi, along with BJP MP CR Patil, held a meeting with the municipal commissioner and put up the proposal, which was accepted.

Sanghvi told The Indian Express, “We first painted the walls white so that patients can get positive energy. My friends are taking up various responsibilities and the facility is estimated to cost around Rs 1 crore. We will also install 20 LED television sets for the patients and will also supply newspapers and magazines. We are aiming to complete work on this facility by July 3.”

“We will also construct 20 additional toilets and 20 bathrooms. We have also taken help from a private hospital to supply three ventilators for critical patients. Once the facility is ready, we will hand over to SMC to run it,” he added.

