Surat: Two more held in Rs 1.33 cr banned drug seizure case

The three persons who were arrested on September 22 were Salman Javeri, a resident of Adajan Patia from whom 1.011 kg of MD drug worth Rs 1.01 crore was seized (Representational)

Four days after the Surat Crime Branch arrested three persons and seized 1,334.30 grams of banned Mephedrone drugs (MD) worth Rs 1.33 crore, two more were nabbed on Saturday in this connection.

The arrested accused are identified as Pragnesh Thummer, a resident of Rangavhdoot Society in Surat, and Sufiyan Memon, a resident of SUDA Awas in Paal. Both have been booked under NDPS Act. A court sent them in police remand till October 3.

The three persons who were arrested on September 22 were Salman Javeri, a resident of Adajan Patia from whom 1.011 kg of MD drug worth Rs 1.01 crore was seized, Sanket Aslaliya, a resident of Amroli from whom 304.98 grams of MD drug worth Rs 30.49 was seized, and Vinay Patel from whom 17.5 grams MD worth Rs 1.75 lakh were seized.

Crime branch deputy commissioner of police Rahul Patel said, “Pragnesh Thummer runs a pharmaceutical company at Pandoli GIDC in Ankleshwar. He hails from Dudhala village in Mahuva taluka of Bhavnagar district. Sanket is also from the same village. Pragnesh had taught Sanket the method of making MD drugs and also set up a unit in Kadodara GIDC. The raw materials used to prepare the banned drugs were provided by Pragnesh.”

“We also arrested Sufiyan Memon, an aide of Javeri, on Friday. Memon used to purchase the banned drugs from Javeri and deliver it to customers,” Patel added.

