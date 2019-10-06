Surat: Two held for kidnapping businessman, extracting ransom of Rs 50 lakh

Salabatpura police on Saturday arrested two people who had abducted a businessman and seized cash of Rs 23 lakh, a part of the money that the kidnappers had extracted as ransom.

The accused had allegedly kidnapped the businessman at the behest of his business partner for a ransom of Rs 50 lakh. Three others involved in the crime, including the business partner are at large.

Police said Nawaz Janidra (Memon), a resident of Gorat road area, was intercepted by two unknown youths on Thursday and taken to a flat at Hodi Bungalow area near Muglisara. They beat up the businessman and demanded a ransom of Rs 50 lakh from him. Once Janidra paid the amount, they released him in the evening, police said.

Janidra then contacted Rander police and lodged a complaint against the accused.

The police soon received a tipoff regarding the whereabouts of the three youths, based on which Inspector M V Kikani and Constable Irfanali Liyakatali of Salabatpura police station raided a flat in Al-Madina heights on IP Mission road at Muglisara, on Saturday morning.

They caught two suspects and found cash Rs 23 lakh in their possession. During interrogation, they confessed to their involvement in kidnapping businessman Nawaz Janidra from Adajan Patia. They also admitted to having taken cash Rs 50 lakh from him to release him.

Police said the two men also told them that a business partner of Nawaz Janidra had given them the contract of kidnapping him for ransom.

The accused, identified as Raziuddin Kazi and Wasim Patel, both residents of al Madina Heights in Muglisara, were handed over to Rander police, where the case is registered. Rander police has also launched a hunt for the three others involved in the crime.

Inspector Kikani said, “It was a dispute between two business partners, and for that a contract of kidnapping was given to Raziuddin Kazi. We have also recovered cash Rs 23 lakh out of Rs 50 lakh from them and a country made pistol from Kazi. The duo disclosed that the remaining amount was with business partner of Nawaz and his two friends.”