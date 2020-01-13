Surat: Two 50-yr-old women shot dead at home in Valsad

The incident comes two days after six masked men entered a finance firm in Chanod area and robbed gold worth Rs 10 crore. (Representational Image) The incident comes two days after six masked men entered a finance firm in Chanod area and robbed gold worth Rs 10 crore. (Representational Image)

Two 50-year-old women were allegedly shot dead at point blank range by unidentified persons at the home of one of the deceased in Chanod area of Vapi town in Valsad district late on Saturday.

According to police, Rekha Mehta, a resident of Chanod area in Vapi town, was watching television with her friend Durga Khadke who came from Nagpur in Maharashtra 10 days ago. A youth who came in fired three rounds on the women and escaped with another person who was waiting outside on a bike.

Hearing the gun shots, neighbours rushed in and found the two women dead. They informed Vapi police who reached the spot and informed the family members of the women before shifting the bodies to hospital for postmortem.

According to police, Rekha Mehta’s husband Baldev Mehta died couple of years ago and her son who is married stays separately with his family. Rekha was staying alone in the house, and her friend Durga used to come regularly to meet her. Police informed Rekha’s son about the incident, who reached the spot immediately.

Valsad district superintendent of police Sunil Joshi said, “We are looking at all possibilities and checking the CCTV cameras installed in the residential society to identify the accused and the vehicle they used. The shooter might be a person Rekha knew as he entered the house. He might have shot her friend also dead so that he won’t be identified.”

The incident comes two days after six masked men entered a finance firm in Chanod area and robbed gold worth Rs 10 crore.

Joshi said, “Our investigation in the gold robbery case is progressing. On Saturday night, we found the car used by the robbers with Maharashtra registration abandoned on the roadside near Anklas village in Bhilad police station limit. We are trying to trace its owner. We also suspect that the accused involved in the robbery might be hiding somewhere in Valsad district.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App