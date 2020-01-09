Follow Us:
Watch: Explosion on truck carrying LPG cylinders in Surat; 26 students on passing vehicle rescued

The truck was on its way to Anleshwar from Hazira, and had stopped at Maama village when the incident occurred. The driver and cleaner of the truck are absconding.

By: Express News Service | Ahmedabad | Published: January 9, 2020 12:22:17 pm
The Olpad Police along with officials from the forensic science lab are probing the incident. (Representational Image)

A  fire broke out on a truck carrying LPG cylinders in Maama village in Gujarat’s Olpad Taluka of Surat district Thursday. At least 26 students were rescued from a school bus, after one of the cylinders burst into flames and fell on the passing vehicle. No casualties were reported.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

The Olpad Police along with officials from the forensic science lab are probing the incident.

