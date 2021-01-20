Surat truck accident: Toddler whose parents were killed among survivors

Vikesh Mahida, 27, had come to Surat from Kherda village in Kushalgadh taluka of Banswada, to work as a mason at a construction site just three days ago with his wife Razina, 25, and their four-month-old daughter who was yet to be named.

Their elder daughter who is three years old was left with his parents in their native village. The children are now orphaned as their parents were among 15 persons killed when a dumper truck ran over them.

Dharulal Mahida, sarpanch of Kherda village, said, “Vikesh earned Rs 700 per day and his wife earned Rs 500 as masons. Vikesh’s brother–in-law Rakesh who also died in the accident has been working at a construction site. Rakesh’s wife Suman who survived the accident returned to her native place with their child.”

Another migrant worker Manish Mevuliya who came to Surat on December 27, 2020, lost his wife Anita (40), in the accident. He said, “My wife was next to me when the accident took place…. I also got injuries on my shoulder and head… At SMIMER hospital, I came to know from policemen and other injured persons around that my wife had died…”