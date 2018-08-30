Surat to convert creek into garden with 50,000 trees spread over 60 hectares

The project has been proposed in the list of Smart City Challenge projects to get funds from the central government. (Representational Image) The project has been proposed in the list of Smart City Challenge projects to get funds from the central government. (Representational Image)

The Surat Municipal Corporation is working on a number of projects for beautification of the city — from developing a weir-cum-causeway project on the Tapi river to making a huge garden on the banks of Kakra creek.

Officials said that the garden will be set up at Althan in Surat city where over 50,000 trees and saplings of different varieties will be planted on 60 hectares of unused land (6 lakh sqm). Small play zones will also be developed for children, and ponds will be constructed. The project has been proposed in the list of Smart City Challenge projects to get funds from the central government.

Deputy Municipal Commissioner Rajesh Pandya said, “We are using the washed away land on the banks of the Kakra creek and redevelop it to make the city greener. Over 60 per cent of the area will be have forestry where different species of trees will be grown and even a walkway will be developed where people can enjoy and have a good time. A small kids’ play area will be developed too. The approximate cost of this project would be around Rs 40 crore.”

On the other hand, the proposal for the weir-cum-causeway project on Tapi river joining Bhatha village with Rundh village has already been forwarded to municipal corporation officials. A 33-km riverfront will also be developed on the banks of Tapi river from Rundh village till Kamrej.

The riverfront will provide a new picnic spot for Surat people, said municipal officials

This apart, the municipal officials have also made a list of proposals of various other development projects to be sent for Smart City Challenge scheme. The projects include introducing battery-operated rickshaws to pick and drop citizens from their houses to the BRTS and city bus stops, development of important city squares apart from the heritage square between Kasturba garden to Gandhibaug, providing kiosks at various places so that citizens can pay their different taxes without any hassles, among others.

Apart from this, over 80 per cent of the work of cable-stayed bridge over Tapi river, which will join Paal and Umra areas in the city, is nearing completion with only approach work in Umra being left.

