Surat: Tiktok star arrested on attempt to murder charge

Puna police arrested Tiktok artist Kirti Patel from Surat on charges of attempt to murder on Monday night. Another accused is absconding, police said.

Patel had an argument with Kanu Bharwad, a resident of the same locality, some days back over some reason following which she had uploaded a video slamming Kanu and his friends on Tiktok. After this, they sorted out their problem with the help of Hanu Bharwad, a friend of Patel.

Two days ago, Patel again uploaded another video on Tiktok where she issued threats to some people, but didn’t name anyone. Kanu, along with his friend Bharat Solanki, went to her house to settle the issue. Patel also called Hanu. Kanu had a heated exchange of words with Patel, following which Hanu attacked Kanu with wooden sticks and severely injured him.

Kanu was admitted to a hospital with severe head injuries. Solanki then lodged a complaint of attempt to murder against Patel and her friend Hanu with the Punagam police station in Surat. Acting on the complaint, police on Monday arrested Patel.

Punagam police inspector L V Gadariya said, “Patel had some issues with Kanu and she had used the Tiktok platform to abuse him and threat him. We have arrested her today. Hanu is on the run. We have seen her Tiktok videos in which she had issued threats without naming Kanu or anyone.”

A few days ago, the forest department officials of Surat had penalised Patel for a video in which she was holding a barn owl.

