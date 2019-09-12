Surat: Three leptospirosis cases reported

Three people suffering from leptospirosis were admitted to New Civil Hospital in Surat Wednesday, taking the number of cases who tested positive this season in South Gujarat to 13.

Sources in the health department said that 37 cases were reported from Surat district, Tapi Navsari, Valsad and Surat city out of which 2 people died in 2017. While in 2018, a total of 28 cases were reported, however, there were no casualties.

Leptospirosis is prevalent during the rainy season, and mostly farm labourers are worst hit by the disease. It is very common among people who live in areas that witness a lot of flooding or water logging. Caused by a form of bacteria, leptospirosis is mainly caused when humans come in direct contact with urine from infected animals, especially rodents, or through water, soil or food contaminated with infected urine, in settings of poor sanitation habits.

According to Surat health department officials, symptoms can vary from fever with chills, headache and body ache, nausea-vomiting, congestion and loss of appetite. The bacteria can also damage the organs of a patient which can eventually cause death. The officials added that those working in the field are being advised to wear gum shoes and hand gloves, especially during rainy season.

Deputy Director in the Health Department in Surat, Dr K R Kanchhal said, “Every year such cases are reported from South Gujarat. We also carry out awareness drives for villagers and farm labourers. We have asked all the healthcare centres in South Gujarat to take immediate measures, if they come across any person showing symptoms of leptospirosis. The casualty rate has gone down after our sustained campaigns.”