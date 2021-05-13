scorecardresearch
Wednesday, May 12, 2021
Surat textile trading shops to remain shut till May 17: FOSTTA

“We urged Surat Police Commissioner to allow us to keep the textile trading market to open for three hours in the morning," the treasurer said.

By: Express News Service | Surat |
May 13, 2021 4:45:45 am
Surat’s Millennium Textile Market. (Express Photo)

The textile trading shops in Surat will continue to remain shut between May 13 and 17, the Federation of Surat Textile Traders Association said Wednesday.

A delegation of FOSTTA, led by president Manoj Agrawal, general secretary Champalal Bothra, and treasurer Rajesh Agrawal, met Surat Municipal Commissioner B N Pani and Police Commissioner Ajay Kumar Tomar to decide a decision whether to allow shops to reopen from Thursday.

“We urged Surat Police Commissioner to allow us to keep the textile trading market to open for three hours in the morning. He has asked us to wait till May 17. So, we have informed traders that the shutdown will continue till May 17,” the treasurer said.

