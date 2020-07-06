As Covid cases rise, Surat MC directs textile markets to close down, diamond units to remain shut till July 13

Surat’s Millennium Textile Market. (Express Photo) Surat’s Millennium Textile Market. (Express Photo)

SURAT Municipal Commissioner B N Pani issued two notifications on Monday, one to close down all textile trading markets that reported even one case of Covid-19, and another to keep the diamond units shut till July 13.

The decision was taken due to the rise in the Covid-19 positive cases among textile traders. Sources in Surat municipal health department said that till date over 250 textile traders had been tested positive. The Limbayat Zone officials had, few days ago, sealed ten textile trading shops where such positive cases were found in different textile markets in the city. Similarly over 600 diamond polishers had been tested positive and majority of them are found from Katargam zone and Varachha areas.

The notification said that the markets would open only if they followed all the guidelines related to Covid-19.

Municipal commissioner B N Pani said, “We have found that no proper guidelines are followed in the textile markets and diamond markets and factories, and keeping this in mind, such strict decision has been taken. If both the industry people follow the guidelines of SOP, we will allow them to open it but after few days.”

Surat has been reporting 200 plus cases since June 29, and has overtaken Ahmedabad in its daily Covid 19 case count.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd