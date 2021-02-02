Surat student comes second in CA finals

Mudit Agrawal secured 589 out of 800 marks in the CA final exam.

Son of a textile trader in Surat has secured second rank in the country in the CA final exam conducted in November 2020, results of which were announced by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India on Monday.

Mudit Agrawal, 22, son of Pradip Agrawal, secured 589 out of 800 marks. The family hails from Jhunjhunu district in Rajasthan, and settled in Surat since 2014. His mother Anita is a home-maker and he has a sister who is now preparing for CA exams.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Mudit said, “I have decided to join my father’s business and want to expand it to manufacturing as well.”

Saying that his aim was for first rank, Mudit said, “During lockdown and unlock period, I sat at home and worked hard. The exam was postponed multiple times due to the pandemic when I concentrated on my studies.”

Mudit had secured 98.6 percentage in CBSE Class 12 and scored AIR 27 in CA intermediate course.

Mudit’s teacher, Ravi Chhavchhariya, said, “All credit goes to Mudit and his hard work. There are four other students from Surat who came within top 50. The extension of the dates of CA exams had disturbed focus of many students.”

Mudit’s father said, “I am happy and now it is upto him to decide which field he wants… If he wants to study further, he can go ahead or he can join my business.”