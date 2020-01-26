Surat: Steps should be taken to stop brain drain, says Subramanian Swamy

“During P. V. Narasimha Rao’s time, we worked on the economic reforms as a result of which the GDP reached 8 per cent. If our PM works on my suggestions, then our GDP will reach 10 per cent,” Swamy said. (Express file photo/Gajendra Yadav) “During P. V. Narasimha Rao’s time, we worked on the economic reforms as a result of which the GDP reached 8 per cent. If our PM works on my suggestions, then our GDP will reach 10 per cent,” Swamy said. (Express file photo/Gajendra Yadav)

BJP MP Subramanian Swamy who was in Surat on Saturday to attend Udyog 2020, organised by the Southern Gujarat Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said that steps should be taken to stop brain drain from India.

“Indians are making mark for themselves outside the country. The intelligent minds are leaving the country because they don’t get proper facilities and benefits here,” Swamy said. “There is nothing to hide… our economy is not good. I have been writing to Prime Minister Narendra Modi about its fallout, but nobody pays attention to what I say… Policies adopted by the finance ministry has resulted into reduction in growth rate, as a result of which, unemployment has gone up and inflation too,” he added. He also said that to improve the country’s GDP, proper work needs to be done in the sector of research and development.

“During Jawaharlal Nehru’s time, our GDP was down to 3.5 per cent. Later when Chandrashekar government was formed, I was in the ministry and we made economic reforms. During P. V. Narasimha Rao’s time, we worked on the economic reforms as a result of which the GDP reached 8 per cent. If our PM works on my suggestions, then our GDP will reach 10 per cent,” the MP added.

About agriculture sector, Swamy said, “…If we increase crop yield per year, our production will increase and we will be able to export more. The solution doesn’t lie in loan waiver… we have to educate our farmers in modern ways of farming.” On brain drain, he said, “Our Indians does well in foreign countries. We lose them as we don’t give them the facilities and other benefits they require…”

