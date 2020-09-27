Surat social worker Vigyan Sitamram Pawar dies of Covid-19 at 65

Amid the pandemic, he had written two songs in Marathi and Hindi to create awareness regarding the precautions one should take to prevent the contraction of coronavirus. (Representational)

Vigyan Sitamram Pawar, a 65-year-old social worker known for composing Marathi and Hindi songs to raise awareness about coronavirus — which had gone viral on social media — died of Covid-19 at SMIMER hospital in Surat on Saturday, following 40 days of treatment.

Pawar, a resident of Pandesara and native of Barwani district in Madhya Pradesh, had completed his graduation in arts and worked at a private firm before shifting to Nagsen Nagar in Surat. People close to him said that he had written several articles on female foeticide. He also ventured to slums to help locals with their issues, according to his grandson Vijay Gholap.

Amid the pandemic, he had written two songs in Marathi and Hindi to create awareness regarding the precautions one should take to prevent the contraction of coronavirus, such as maintaining social distancing, compulsorily wearing masks and the regular use of sanitizers.

Vigyan had fallen ill around 45 days ago and tested positive for Covid-19. After being admitted at a private hospital for two days, he was shifted to SMIMER hospital. He is survived by his four married daughters. His son had passed away five years ago due to his addiction to liquor.

“My brother, Satyendra, was addicted to liquor and our father had tried his best to convince him to leave it, but failed. After his death, my father worked hard to raise awareness and had also taken out a rally for the prevention of alcohol abuse in Surat last year,” said Vigyan’s eldest daughter, Mamta Gholap.

