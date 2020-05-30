Surat: Several textile, diamond trading markets to open from Monday

As per the new cluster areas in Limbayat, 61 textile trading markets will remain open while 14 of them will remain closed. (Representational) As per the new cluster areas in Limbayat, 61 textile trading markets will remain open while 14 of them will remain closed. (Representational)

All the diamonds trading markets in Mahidharpura area and 61 textile trading markets falling in Limbayat zone on ring road area in Surat will remain open from Monday onwards. All the markets will run as per the odd-even formula.

On Friday afternoon, Surat Municipal Commissioner B N Pani had restructured 83 clustered zones. Several textile trading markets falls in Limbayat zone area which has the highest number of Covid-19 cases and deaths. The municipal commissioner along with staff had visited the textile market areas and worked out the restructuring plan.

A few days ago, the authorities had allowed 14 textile trading markets at Saroli to open. Majority of the textile trading business is done from Salabatpura and ring road areas. While entire Salabatpura area which falls in the central zone, has sizable number of textile trading markets, which will remain closed.

Apart from this, the diamond trading markets in Mahidharpura area which was shut since the last two months will now open as they have been freed under restructuring of clusters.

Surat Municipal Commissioner B N Pani said, “We have freed some of the markets in Limbayat zones and now they can do business from 8.00 am to 4.00 pm. We have also instructed the market presidents to ensure those shops having odd number will remain open on odd number date, and those with even number will open on even number dates. We have also instructed the textile traders to follow Covid-19 protocols like use of sanitizers and maintaining social distancing. There are some markets in Salabatpura area which will remain close. Those markets that had been given green signal are not close to the residential areas while those which had not been given permission are close to residential areas from where Covid-19 cases have been reported.”

He further added, “The diamond markets will remain open as we have restructured the cluster areas we have intimated to the diamond traders authorities and they will also follow odd and even pattern and protocols of Covid-19.”

Federation of Surat Textile Traders’ Association general secretary Champalal Bothra said, “We are happy that permission had been given to some of the markets, we are putting hope that in coming days the remaining markets will also open. Slowly the business will turn up, and parcels of textile fabrics will be dispatched by the traders. There are 185 textile trading markets in Surat out of which earlier the SMC had given permission to open 14 markets in Saroli area.”

Southern Gujarat Chamber of Commerce and Industry Diamond Committee chairman and diamond trader at Mahidharpura diamond market Kirti Shah said, “Since last 2 months the businesses were closed. Now as the market will open, the brokers will come and business gradually catch its momentum. The major issue which we are facing is in ensuring social distancing in the markets. We will make representation in coming days, after seeing the situation once the markets open on Monday.”

