Surat: Sardar APMC market will remain open from tomorrow

The Sardar APMC market will remain open from Wednesday onwards and the supply chain of vegetables to the citizens will not be disrupted.

On Monday evening, Surat district Collector Dr Dhaval Patel and municipal commissioner Banchhanidhi Pani held a meeting with the chairman of Sardar Market (APMC) and management committee members and Surat police commissioner R B Brahmabhatt.

As per the condition laid out by Patel, people having trucks and big tempos will only be allowed to purchase vegetables from the farmers. The farmers can bring their products in trucks, tractors and vans. Besides, people will have to maintain social distance in the market yard.

Those vegetables purchased by traders should be sold to the hawkers and retailers at a separate place and not in the market yard. Social distancing should also be maintained while selling the vegetables to hawkers and others. Hawkers can sell the vegetables on streets, he further said.

APMC chairman Raman Patel said, “We are happy with the decision. Farmers will also be relieved.”

